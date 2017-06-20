Realtor accused of stealing from homeowner

A 66-year-old Ridgefield real estate agent found herself on the wrong side of the law when she attempted to auction off $405,000 worth of property she allegedly took from a home she was hired to oversee.

The home, at 239 Olmstead Hill Road, was in drawn-out foreclosure proceedings and was full of the belongings of the owner, according to police. Realtor Barbara Morris, of 180 Barlow Mountain Road, Ridgefield, had been hired by the property company to oversee the property. She presented furniture, jewelry, art works and other valuables from the home to the Greenwich Auction House in Stamford and tried to cash in on them.

The items were taken from the large home around Feb. 6. By Feb. 20, the victim, whose name was not released, became aware of the location of her missing items and notified police.

“All of the belongings were recovered,” said Capt. Robert Cipolla.

Police said Barbara Morris, of 180 Barlow Mountain Road, turned herself in on a warrant, charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny.

She posted $75,000 following her arrest June 15 at 11 a.m. She will appear in court June 26.

Cipolla was asked if there had been a misunderstanding, but he said statements Morris made to the auction house indicated she knew what she had done was wrong.