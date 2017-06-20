Paving a priority this summer

Summer’s here and the time is right for paving in the streets, according to First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice.

Vanderslice took time during a Board of Selectmen meeting June 19 to point out that since April, the following roads have been completed on the town’s ambitious extended paving schedule: Fairview Lane, Saunders Drive, Sugarloaf Drive, a portion of Highfield Road, Huckleberry Hill Road, Lovers Lane and Old Farm Road.

The Wilton Department of Public Works has been busy paving Town roads this spring, Vanderslice said. It’s not all paving though because the work begins with installation of new catch basins, drainage, and other preparation. The Town’s outside contractor mills the roads and then applies the asphalt resurfacing which completes the road work.

Wilton Public Works crews continue prepping the next set of roads scheduled and the cycle continues through late November when the asphalt plants close for the winter season. Road prep and resurfacing resumes the following spring.

Currently, the following roads are prepped and ready for paving, which weather permitting should begin next week: Cora Lane, Old Kingdom Road, Own Home Avenue, Silver Spring Road (north), Sunset Pass, Tall Oaks Road, Thunder Lake Road, and Wilridge Road.

Branch Brook Road and Drum Hill are now being prepped with Belden Hill (south) scheduled for prep as soon as school lets out, Vanderslice said.

The extended road paving schedule is rooted in a town meeting in May, when residents approved an increase in road paving from 10 miles to 15 miles per year. These funds will be expended throughout this summer and fall and into next spring.

The following roads are awaiting scheduling, either this summer, fall or next spring: Mountain Road (N) Irmgard Lane, Church Street,

Branch Brook Road (E), Undercliff Drive, Serendipity Lane. Hurlbutt Street,

Skunk Lane (E of Briardale), Gaylord Drive 2 (N), Arrrowhead Road,

Grumman Hill Road, Old Nursery Drive, Kingdom Ridge Road, Laurel Lane, Azalea Lane, Edith Lane, Newsome Lane, Keeler’s Ridge Road, Vista Road, Coachmans Place, Nutmeg Lane, Old Grumman Hill Rd,

Old Lantern Drive, Old Westport Road, Drum Hill Road (S), Graenest Ridge Road, Belden Hill Lane, Hillbrook Road, Shagbark Place, Ryders Lane, Rossimur Court, Sugarbush Court, Charter Oak Drive

An anticipated road paving schedule is posted on the Town of Wilton website, www.wiltonct.org.