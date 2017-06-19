Little League: A’s nip Braves 10-8 to win Majors title

The Wilton Little League Majors Division championship game featured the A’s (sponsored by Bankwell in Wilton) and the Braves (sponsored by Turner Real Estate) in a showdown of undefeated playoff teams.

The A’s hung on for a 10-8 win to win the championship game, played under the lights on June 9 at the Wilton Y.

The Braves jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Zarius Eusebe’s solo leadoff home run.

The A’s quickly battled back in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead, keyed by RBI singles by Chris McCann and William McCormack.

Working efficiently, Jonathan Yerrall set the Braves down in order in the top of the second inning. Despite a leadoff walk by Zachary Krawitz, the A’s went quietly in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the third inning the Braves offense erupted for four runs to take a 5-3 lead. Nicholas Walden led the way with a three-run blast over the left field wall.

Once again, the A’s answered the call with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 6-5 lead. Jonathan Yerrall led off the inning with a double, followed by a walk to Jake Enman setting the table for George Hahn, Ryan Preisano and Chris McCann, who were able to push three runs across.

Ryan Preisano took over mound duties in the fourth inning, setting the Braves down in order. The Braves were able to tack on one more run in the bottom of the fourth compliments of a leadoff single from Ian Seelert and an RBI base hit from James Ring. The Braves went down in order in the top of the fifth.

Knowing that no lead is secure in Little League baseball the A’s continued to battle, scoring three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-5 lead. Jonathan Yerrall and Jake Enman got the action started with base hits, followed by an RBI double from Ryan Preisano. With runners in scoring position, William McCormack drove a key two-run double to the right centerfield gap.

In the top of the sixth, the Braves continued to battle, loading the bases with two outs. Griffin Turner stroked a single to center, pulling the Braves within two runs, 10-8. With a runner on third and two outs, A’s left fielder James Ring made a spectacular sliding catch on a short fly ball to end the game and secure the victory.

Andrew Ryan, James Doyle and Max Scolnik provided solid defensive support throughout the game to help hold the Braves powerful offense in check.