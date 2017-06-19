Wilton travel soccer scoreboard

Wilton Soccer Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Boys travel

Under-9

Wilton Blue 0, Stamford Gold 0

Wilton Blue played with speed and determination in 91-degree heat on June 11 and battled Stamford Gold to a 0-0 tie. Stamford moved the ball well in the first half, but Wilton defenders Eamonn Zadourian, Peter Braid and Michael DiLullo each had multiple tackles and outran Stamford’s players to fend off their repeated attacks. In net, Harrison DeStefano made fearless saves on point-blank shots to rob Stamford’s forwards and keep the game scoreless in the first half.

Despite having fewer subs, Wilton came on even stronger in the second half. Jimmy Dineen and Mick Hamilton played with intensity in both directions to break up Stamford’s play in the midfield. Wilton had the last burst of momentum late in the game and came close to breaking through. Midfielders Cooper Buchichio and Blake Ongley out-worked their opponents and used their speed to rush the ball up the left and right sides of the field, respectively, feeding forward Liam Joy, who won a number of great scoring chances in the final minutes, including a hard-earned penalty kick and several huge shots that skimmed just wide of the net. After creating opportunities with his aggressive play at forward in the first half, Brendan Morris finished the game in net and made outstanding saves to deny all of Stamford’s second-half chances.

Darien Orange 7, Wilton Blue 4

Wilton Blue team travelled to Darien on June 3 to face Darien Orange in a makeup game. The game was tight throughout and featured excellent teamwork and passing by both squads.

The first half was a showcase of defensive stops including several key saves by Mick Hamilton in goal for Wilton. Nicholas Marini opened the scoring for Wilton set up by a crisp pass from Harrison DeStefano. Michael DiLullo, Jimmy Dineen, and Eamonn Zadourian led the defense, making key tackles. DeStefano added a goal to give Wilton a 2-1 halftime lead.

Darien scored three goals to start the second half but Liam Joy and Cooper Buchichio used aggressive play to turn the momentum. Brendan Morris made several stops that led to scoring chances and with help from Peter Braid and Blake Ongley kept the pressure on for Wilton. Late goals from Marini and DeStefano tied the game but Darien ultimately prevailed with a second three-goal flurry to take the contest.

Wilton Blue 3, Westport 1

Wilton Blue took on Westport in the pouring rain on June 4. In the first half, a formidable Blake Ongley in the goal was complimented by the strong Wilton defensive team of Mick Hamilton and Eamonn Zadourian. Wilton pulled ahead in the first half with a goal by Nicholas Marini, assisted by James Dineen. The second half had an intense Peter Braid in the goal. The offensive line had powerful momentum with multiple shots on goal by Michael DiLullo and Cooper Buchichio. Liam Joy scored a stellar goal, assisted by Blake Ongley, securing a solid lead for Wilton. Harrison DeStefano kept the pressure on with multiple shots on goal and strong defensive plays. Brendan Morris continued Wilton’s powerful momentum by scoring the final goal, which secured another win for Wilton Blue.

Under-13

Wilton Blue 4, Greenwich United 1

It was a hot, sunny 90-degree day and the Wilton Blue boys had an away soccer match on Greenwich’s home field. The game started slowly for Wilton, and they gave up an early goal. The first half was mostly a battle in midfield where Luke Barbieri and Dhruv Rokkam had lots of action. An early offensive opportunity came off a nice pass from Connor Morneau to Luke Pacheco for a header that the opposing goalie saved. RJ Bartels, Matthew Tully, Scott Mills and Thomas Welch proved solid defense and stopped several offensive plays. Tommy Lowell had a strong performance as keeper. The first half ended with Greenwich leading 1-0.

The Wilton boys started the second half with more energy and aggressiveness. Luke Eberhart made an early pass to Reid Petrie, who quickly put the ball in the back of the net to tie up the score 1-1. Soon after, Christian Marroquin pushed the ball up to Michael Cooper, who scored Wilton’s second goal, giving Wilton 2-1 lead. Lowell added to the offense with a long goal kick past the midfield that Cooper picked off and scored to make it 3-1. Copper, Petrie, Pacheco and Luke Medalla made another run, and Reid scored his second goal. The team was victorious with an ending score of 4-1. Missing from the game were Robbie Ballentine, Jack Dodman, Declan Healy, Ryan Leung and Matthew Tabet.

Girls travel

Under-9

Wilton Blue 4, Fairfield 1

Wilton Blue beat Fairfield 4-1 on June 10. Within seconds of kick-off, Fairfield surprised Wilton with an unstoppable fast-break goal. Strong defensive play by Maia Andejelkovic, Arden Taubin and goalie Kerry Dodman thwarted multiple runs by Fairfield, while deft dribbling Ella Loughran scored on a tough bouncing ball to even things up late in the first half. In the second half Lilly Todd took over in goal but saw little action as Charlotte Mannix and Keira Rafferty defended beautifully. Wilton dominated play with speedster Kelly Mancuso scoring on a solo fast break. Towards the end Wilton poured on the pressure as Dodman scored from the six-yard line and Rose ‘Tiger’ Mallory pounded in the final goal. Despite Schuyler Groves’ absence, Wilton had a great come-from-behind win.

Under-11

Wilton Blue 4, Westport 1

Wilton recorded an impressive 4-1 victory over Westport on June 4. After falling behind 1-0, the Warriors showed their resilience by quickly storming back with an equalizer compliments of Brooke Aleksiejczyk off of a corner kick. Wilton added to the tally with a determined Cosette Lepore battling along the sideline and delivering a beautiful cross to Molly Kaeyer for the goal. Wilton continued to apply pressure with Jane Hughes controlling the midfield and Riley Fitzgerald leading additional scoring threats. The defense held strong for the remainder of the first half, with impressive efforts from Kaitlyn Sullivan, Morgan Breakey and Alexa Furst.

In the second half, Wilton picked up right where it left off with textbook passing and tactical strikes. That effort led to a direct kick by Kaitlyn Zizzadoro from at least 30 yards out, and she buried it in the net for a 3-1 lead. Shortly later, Wilton added to the lead with Fiona Gibbons delivering a perfect pass across the middle to Addison Pattillo, who promptly blasted it past the keeper. Isabel Barbieri helped lead the shutdown defensive effort in the second half to secure the win.

Under-12

Darien 6, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue team lost a hard-fought game on June 4 against Darien, 6-2. Hannah Fitzgerald fended off many shots on goal in the first half. Despite tough defense by Caitlin Ongley, Siena McDermott, Miya Lasher and Georgia Russnok, Darien was able to score four goals in the first half. Reagan VonLoeser had an impressive breakaway and nice shot on goal. Larsen Burke surprised Darien’s defense by taking the ball in the midfield and giving Wilton its first goal. Amanda Prather showed great determination with an amazing defensive block while on her knees. Ending the first half, Elizabeth Lamond scored on a penalty kick with nice goal high over Darien’s goalie, giving Wilton its second score of the game.

The second half started with Grace Duvall in goal, warding off many of Darien’s attempt on goals. Speed and aggressive ball handling by Taylor Felipe and Ella Savage helped limit Darien’s ability to score in the second half. Despite the outcome, Wilton demonstrated grit and determination throughout the game.