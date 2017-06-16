Obituary: Mary J. Kittredge Hogan, 88

Mary J. Kittredge Hogan passed away June 14, 2017, at her home in Newtown, Conn., surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Sept. 22, 1928, to Michael J. and Grace Devaney Kittredge. The oldest of four children, Mary was raised in Clinton, Mass. After high school Mary attended St. Vincent School of Nursing in Worcester, Mass.

Upon graduating from nursing school Mary served in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Mary served her country during the Korean War as a flight nurse stationed in Takkakaw, Japan with the 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron. While stationed in Japan, Mary flew over 70 rescue missions earning her the Korean Defense Medal with three clusters, the United Nations Defense Medal, and the Air Medal.

In 1954 Mary married Charles D. Hogan. Charles’ long career in advertising at Time Life magazine, took them to Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Edina, Minn., prior to settling in Wilton, Conn., in 1965 where they resided 48 years. Raising three children, Mary was an active volunteer in the Wilton Public Schools and the girl scouts. She also served a term on the Republican Town Committee. Being an avid reader, Mary devoted over 20 years working as a volunteer at the Wilton Library.

In 2014 Mary and Charlie sold their family home in Wilton, relocating to Newtown.

Mary is survived by her husband Charles of 63 years and their three children, Kathleen A. Hogan of Waldoboro, Maine; Patricia Hogan Tait and her husband Ross of Wilton; and Charles D. Hogan and his wife Kathy of Bedford, N.H. Also surviving Mary is her sister Margaret Murphy of Clinton, Mass., seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased in death by her beloved grandson, DJ and brothers Michael and John.

Calling hours will be held on June 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, Conn., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connecticut Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829.