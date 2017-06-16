Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales — June 9-15, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on June 16, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

10 Chicken Street

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 9 through June 15, 2017.

44 Lambert Common: Elizabeth Picone, to Elizabeth Picone 2016 Rev Living Trust.*

162 Pimpewaug Road: Luis Fernandes and Stephanie Fernandes, to Yichun Cho and Xiaoming Wang, $862,500.

4 and 10 Chicken Street: Marilyn Gould Revocable Trust, to Mark C. Shaner and Danielle Bottinger, $550,000.

4 Village Walk, Sondra J. Breeland, to Sondra Joan Breeland Living Trust.*

29 Brookside Place: Wells Fargo Bank NA, to Julian and Patricia Q. Miranda, $342,000.

3 Dogwood Lane: Robert W. Stone, to Thomas W. Connors and Cathie Nadeau, $775,000.

18 Wilton Hills: Evan B. Rudnicki, to Michele Rudnicki.*

249 Danbury Road: lot 1, CH Danbury Road Associates LLC, to Osman Wilton LLC.*

241 Danbury Road: CH Danbury Road Associates LLC, to CH 241 Danbury Road Associates LLC, $1.5 million.

57 Vista Road: Shelley D. Shapiro, to Venkata N. Nagelli and Arna Kotla, $816,000.

14 Silvermine Woods: Jane Handler, to Robert and Lucy Anderson, $999,000.

Note: * indicates an exchange of title without a financial transaction.

Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Wilton Bulletin

