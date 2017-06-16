The annual Wilton High School Senior Sports Night was held on Thursday evening in the David C. Clune Performing Arts Center.

The two most prestigious awards went to seniors Jack Wood and Meaghan Downey.

Wood was the 50th recipient of the Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to the WHS male student-athlete who best exemplifies the character, dedication, leadership and conduct both on and off the field of John Corr, a 1962 Wilton High graduate who was killed in action Dec. 28, 1967, at Quang Nam in South Vietnam.

The Corr award provides yearly scholarship money toward the recipient’s college expenses. If the winner chooses to pursue graduate study at Oxford, Cambridge or Edinburgh universities, a portion of his expenses also would be covered.

It is considered to be the most prestigious award a male student-athlete can receive at Wilton High.

Downey was the recipient of the Melissa Flanders Nickel Scholarship Award, given in memory of Melissa Nickel, a Wilton High freshman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus in 1985.

The college scholarship is presented to the senior female who excels in academics, athletics and community service, in memory of the attitude and spirit of Melissa Nickel.

It is the most prestigious annual honor given to a WHS female student-athlete. It was presented by Melissa Nickel’s sister, Wilton High senior Olivia Nickel.

The recipients of the 19th Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Scholarship were NoraNoël Nolan and Will Suchey. The award, which honors the late Art Wall, recognizes a male and female WHS student who exhibits an active and consistent role in community service as well as having strong athletic participation, dedication to academics and exemplary character.

There were four recipients this year of the PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Nick Davatzes and Owen Evershed.

The scholarship, established by the Wilton Soccer Association, honors U.S. Army Private First Class Nick Madaras, a soccer player, coach and referee who was killed in action while serving in Iraq on Sept. 3, 2006.

The scholarship recognizes soccer players who best embody the leadership, commitment, sportsmanship and teamwork that characterized Nick Madaras.

A list of recipients at Thursday’s Senior Sports Night:

CIAC Award of Excellence: Morgan McCormick, Zach Zeyher

CIAC Scholar Athletes: Elizabeth Healy, Henry Strmecki

Field Hockey Achievement Award: Meredith Rappaport

Warrior Spirit Award: Marnie Quigg, Madison Turner, Annabelle Wert

Volleyball Boosters Awards: Sarah Souza, Ava Martinelli,

Gymnastics Academic Award: Nicole Babkowski

Gymnastics Achievement Award: Alex Uriarte, Nicole Babkowski, Meredith Nash

Swimming and Diving Outstanding Senior Athlete: Emma Kauffeld, Allison Courtney, Will Suchy

Basketball Boosters Club Award – Bowman Cup: Meaghan Downey, Jack Williams

Ski Team Scholarship Award: Hannah Jung, Griffin Klinga

Founders Award – Girls Ice Hockey: Ali Purvis

Marce Lavin Scholarship – Boys Ice Hockey: Liam Rance

Bill Terry Memorial Softball Award: Eliza Ward

Wilton Baseball Softball Association Booster Award: Sage Zunda, Eliza Ward

Girls Tennis Association Award: Rachel Low, Kira Essig, Jane Follett, Hannah Jung

Boys Tennis Association Award: Quentin Thouvenot, Ryan Farinas

Wilton Soccer Achievement Award: Paige Gladstein, Nick Davatzes

Lacrosse Association Outstanding Athletes: Sydney Brant, A.J. Hoffman

Track Association Scholar Athletes: Elizabeth Healy, Nina Mellin, Julia Vitarelli, Meaghan Downey, Aaron Breene, Ryan Carlson

T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award: Steffen Nobles

Sports Council of Wilton Sportsmanship Award: Rebecca Wistreich, Sean Cunningham

PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Nick Davatzes, Owen Evershed

Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Scholarship: NoraNoël Nolan, Will Suchey

Melissa Nickel Award: Meaghan Downey

Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship: Jack Wood

Four-Year Scholar Athletes: Bria Albanese, Nicole Babkowski, Billy Black, Erika Bonnist, Sydney Brant, Claire Burke, Ryan Carlson Delaney Chase, Allison Courtney, Sean Cunningham, Nick Davatzes, Amy DeCola, Salvatore Dominick, Meaghan Downey, Alec Favarolo, Erynn Fray, John Gioffre, Paige Gladstein, Pippa Gosden, Gwen Hall, Elizabeth Healy, Elizabeth Heffernan, Charles Hess, Morgan Hickey, Sheila Higgins, Anna Holt, Isabella Jones, Vedika Karandikar, Emma Kauffeld, Matt Kronenberg, Carsten Langholm, Michael Lindberg, Cole Lipsky, Rachel Low, Jillian Lynch, Ava Martinelli, Abaigeal McMahon, Quinn McMahon, Nina Mellin, Hayley Meyer, Meredith Nash, Ali Purvis, Meredith Rappaport, Meri Santomero, Grace Schaller, Margaret Smith, Justin Sorbo, Henry Strmecki, Will Suchy, Quentin Thouvenot, Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Bridget Ward, Eliza Ward, Jackson Wehrli, Rebecca Wistreich, Stephanie Xie, Brandon Zheng, Sage Sunda