Wilton Bulletin

Wood wins Corr award at Wilton High ceremony; Downey wins Nickel award

By Wilton Bulletin on June 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The annual Wilton High School Senior Sports Night was held on Thursday evening in the David C. Clune Performing Arts Center.

The two most prestigious awards went to seniors Jack Wood and Meaghan Downey.

Wood was the 50th recipient of the Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to the WHS male student-athlete who best exemplifies the character, dedication, leadership and conduct both on and off the field of John Corr, a 1962 Wilton High graduate who was killed in action Dec. 28, 1967, at Quang Nam in South Vietnam.

The Corr award provides yearly scholarship money toward the recipient’s college expenses. If the winner chooses to pursue graduate study at Oxford, Cambridge or Edinburgh universities, a portion of his expenses also would be covered.

It is considered to be the most prestigious award a male student-athlete can receive at Wilton High.

Downey was the recipient of the Melissa Flanders Nickel Scholarship Award, given in memory of Melissa Nickel, a Wilton High freshman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus in 1985.

The college scholarship is presented to the senior female who excels in academics, athletics and community service, in memory of the attitude and spirit of Melissa Nickel.

It is the most prestigious annual honor given to a WHS female student-athlete. It was presented by Melissa Nickel’s sister, Wilton High senior Olivia Nickel.

The recipients of the 19th Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Scholarship were NoraNoël Nolan and Will Suchey. The award, which honors the late Art Wall, recognizes a male and female WHS student who exhibits an active and consistent role in community service as well as having strong athletic participation, dedication to academics and exemplary character.

There were four recipients this year of the PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Nick Davatzes and Owen Evershed.

The scholarship, established by the Wilton Soccer Association, honors U.S. Army Private First Class Nick Madaras, a soccer player, coach and referee who was killed in action while serving in Iraq on Sept. 3, 2006.

The scholarship recognizes soccer players who best embody the leadership, commitment, sportsmanship and teamwork that characterized Nick Madaras.

Wilton sports awards

NoraNoël Nolan and Will Suchy were the recipients of the Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Scholarships at Thursday’s Senior Sports Night ceremony at Wilton High School. Shown in the photo are, from the left: Sue Wall, Nolan, Suchy and Kevin Wall. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

A list of recipients at Thursday’s Senior Sports Night:

CIAC Award of Excellence: Morgan McCormick, Zach Zeyher

CIAC Scholar Athletes: Elizabeth Healy, Henry Strmecki

Field Hockey Achievement AwardMeredith Rappaport

Warrior Spirit Award: Marnie Quigg, Madison Turner, Annabelle Wert

Volleyball Boosters AwardsSarah Souza, Ava Martinelli,

Gymnastics Academic AwardNicole Babkowski

Gymnastics Achievement Award: Alex Uriarte, Nicole Babkowski, Meredith Nash

Swimming and Diving Outstanding Senior AthleteEmma Kauffeld, Allison Courtney, Will Suchy

Basketball Boosters Club Award – Bowman CupMeaghan Downey, Jack Williams

Ski Team Scholarship AwardHannah Jung, Griffin Klinga

Founders Award – Girls Ice HockeyAli Purvis

Marce Lavin Scholarship – Boys Ice Hockey: Liam Rance

Bill Terry Memorial Softball AwardEliza Ward

Wilton Baseball Softball Association Booster Award: Sage Zunda, Eliza Ward

Girls Tennis Association AwardRachel Low, Kira Essig, Jane Follett, Hannah Jung

Boys Tennis Association AwardQuentin Thouvenot, Ryan Farinas

Wilton Soccer Achievement AwardPaige Gladstein, Nick Davatzes

Lacrosse Association Outstanding AthletesSydney Brant, A.J. Hoffman

Track Association Scholar Athletes: Elizabeth Healy, Nina Mellin, Julia Vitarelli, Meaghan Downey, Aaron Breene, Ryan Carlson

T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship AwardSteffen Nobles

Sports Council of Wilton Sportsmanship AwardRebecca Wistreich, Sean Cunningham

PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial ScholarshipAshley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Nick Davatzes, Owen Evershed

Arthur J. Wall, Jr. ScholarshipNoraNoël Nolan, Will Suchey

Melissa Nickel Award: Meaghan Downey

Lt. John G. Corr Memorial ScholarshipJack Wood

Four-Year Scholar Athletes: Bria Albanese, Nicole Babkowski, Billy Black, Erika Bonnist, Sydney Brant, Claire Burke, Ryan Carlson Delaney Chase, Allison Courtney, Sean Cunningham, Nick Davatzes, Amy DeCola, Salvatore Dominick, Meaghan Downey, Alec Favarolo, Erynn Fray, John Gioffre, Paige Gladstein, Pippa Gosden, Gwen Hall, Elizabeth Healy, Elizabeth Heffernan, Charles Hess, Morgan Hickey, Sheila Higgins, Anna Holt, Isabella Jones, Vedika Karandikar, Emma Kauffeld, Matt Kronenberg, Carsten Langholm, Michael Lindberg, Cole Lipsky, Rachel Low, Jillian Lynch, Ava Martinelli, Abaigeal McMahon, Quinn McMahon, Nina Mellin, Hayley Meyer, Meredith Nash, Ali Purvis, Meredith Rappaport, Meri Santomero, Grace Schaller, Margaret Smith, Justin Sorbo, Henry Strmecki, Will Suchy, Quentin Thouvenot, Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Bridget Ward, Eliza Ward, Jackson Wehrli, Rebecca Wistreich, Stephanie Xie, Brandon Zheng, Sage Sunda

Wilton sports awards

Jack Wood and Meaghan Downey, after winning the two most prestigious awards at the Senior Sports Night ceremony at Wilton High School on Thursday night. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Education board chair terms out Nov. 30 Next Post Having put Wilton girls golf on the map, Nolan, Hickey take third in final tourney
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress