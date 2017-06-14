Wilton police log — Shoplifting, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

Shoplifting

A 31-year-old Redding woman admitted June 6 at 4:30 p.m. to shoplifting $56.23 worth of groceries from Caraluzzi’s Market on Danbury Road.

Police said Amanda Demasi, of 10 Simpaug Turnpike, Redding, was observed shoplifting by a store employee and when confronted, admitted to the theft. She had packed healthy food-type items into a tote bag, police said.

She was released on a promise to appear in court June 16 on a charge of sixth-degree larceny.

Evading

A 21-year-old Stratford man was charged June 7 at 11 a.m. with evading an accident after damaging a light post and a tree in the driveway of 15 Millstone Road with his 2006 Ford Econoline van.

Police said Dylan Miller, of 9 Pine Street, Stratford, will appear in court June 19.

The van was seen leaving the scene of an accident at 15 Millstone Road and the vehicle was found on a nearby street with damage consistent with damage from the accident. The driver said he not not realize that he caused any damage when he backed into the driveway. The driver said he had blind spots on the vehicle due to equipment in the back of the van.

DUI

A 37-year-old Redding man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right June 9 at 12:50 a.m. after being observed driving north on Danbury Road with a flat tire. He was pulled over and failed a field sobriety test. He said he did not know his tire was flat.

His blood alcohol level was 0.1927. The legal limit is 0.08. Police said Jason Scheckner, of 2123 Redding Road, was held on $250 bond and appeared in court June 9.

Child seat help

The Wilton Police Department on Friday, June 23, will host a child seat installation clinic at the Goddard School, 385 Danbury Road.

The free event will be from 8 to 10 a.m.

An officer will check child restraint systems. Technicians will explain how to install the seats and avoid mistakes.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one call of domestic verbal between June 6 and June 13.