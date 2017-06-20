When warm weather arrives in late spring, we might be startled one evening by a loud bonking and buzzing at a window screen. It’s June and the June Bugs are around.

One of our biggest beetles, the June Bug lumbers through the night in search of flower pollen and an occasional fresh fruit. But like moths they also love light and noisily crash into lamps, windows and screens.

They are persistent. One homeowner found herself with a June Bug in her bedroom one night. She picked it up with a tissue, walked to another room where there was a window with no screen and tossed it out, only to return to her bedroom and find it on the floor again. Alas, she forgot there was no screen on the open window. The beetle had flown around the house and right back inside.

A June Bug begins life as a white grub — shaped like a comma — that pulls itself upside down through sandy soils, looking for plants to eat. Because it’s big and rummages around a lot, the grub churns up the earth.

Many animals are skilled at finding buried grubs and they actively hunt them by digging through a lawn.