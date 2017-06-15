Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Father’s Day Crafts, Thursday, June 15, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Drop in and create a Father’s Day gift. No registration.

Class Project 2022 Family Picnic, Friday, June 16, 5:30-8, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. All Wilton Class of 2022 families — with students in public and private schools — are invited. Students must be accompanied by an adult. $10 per person, children under 5 admitted free. Food, music games, raffles. Bring side dish to share. Pre-register: https://christinejbelanger.wixsite.com/wilton2022.

Shred Day, Saturday, June 17, 9-noon, Bankwell, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Securely dispose of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, checks, and other personal papers. Limit of two two-foot-square boxes per person.

Wi-ACT Annual Benefit Concert, Saturday, June 17, 5 p.m., WEPCO Church Complex, 36 New Canaan Road. All proceeds go toward the Stop Hunger Now meal-packaging event. Performers are students from Wilton schools led by Middlebrook instructional leader Janet Nobles and under the student leadership of eighth grader Elizabeth Williams. Tickets: $15/adults, $10/children available at the door.

Mad Hatter Tea Party, Wednesday, June 21, 3:30-4:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. First through fifth graders invited to celebrate the end of the school year. $15/members, $25/non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, June 21, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce, and SCORE of Fairfield County present Legal Issues of Social Media, the third part of the Business Law 101 series. Presenters are intellectual property attorneys Jonathan Winter and William Tennant. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfield county.org.

Car Seat Installation Clinic, Friday, June 23, 8-10 a.m., Goddard School of Wilton, 385 Danbury Road. Wilton police officers will install or check child restraint systems. All parents are encouraged to attend.

Night Skies, Friday, June 23, various times, Wilton Library. Mike Francis, a former lecturer at the Charles hayden Planetarium at Boston’s Museum of Science, brings his StarLab, an inflatable planetarium dome children and adults may enter to see a realistic night sky. Sessions: 10-10:45, 11-11:45, 1-1:45, 2-2:45, 3-3:45, 4-4:45. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Learn about Beekeeping, Monday, June 26, 3:30-4:30, Wilton Library. Beekeeper Mike Carey will display equipment and talk about beekeeping. Ages kindergarten and up. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, June 26, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Dorothy Lorenze will display her paintings of contemporary realism. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Music on the Hill Summer Chorus, Tuesday, June 27, 7-9 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Rehearsals start for Schubert’s Mass in E-Flat and continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through July; concert Thursday, July 27. Student singers welcome. Suggested minimum donation $40, $20 for students. Registration required: ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Business Workshop, Thursday, June 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce, and SCORE of Fairfield County present Retirement Income Planning for Small Businesses. Speaker Andy Wigzell works in asset management and retirement income strategies. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfield county.org.

Summer Poetry Series, Thursday, July 6, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads a look at poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop and how their friendship influenced their writing. Poetry packets at front desk. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, Thursday, July 6, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Over Easy opens the free concert series with the 60s sound of the British invasion. Rain or shine. Sponsored by Village Market. Refreshments.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, July 10, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

New Yorker Shorts, Tuesday, July 11, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of five short stories published in the New Yorker magazine over five consecutive weeks. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, July 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wiltonian Anthony LoFrisco talks about his self-published cookbook, The LoFrisco Family Cookbook: How Josie Brought Sicily to Brooklyn in which family recipes are intertwined with family stories about growing up in an Italian-American Brooklyn neighborhood. Q&A, free. Books available for purchase and signing. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Poetry Series, Thursday, July 13, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads a look at poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop and how their friendship influenced their writing. Poetry packets at front desk. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, Thursday, July 13, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Wilton-based Bob’s Your Uncle performs. Free, rain or shine. Sponsored by Village Market. Refreshments.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, July 17, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

New Yorker Shorts, Tuesday, July 18, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of five short stories published in the New Yorker magazine over five consecutive weeks. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Democratic Caucus, Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. All Wilton Democrats are invited to vote on the platform and candidates for the municipal election in November.