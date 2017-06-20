Wilton Bulletin

Three new medical marijuana conditions approved

By Wilton Bulletin on June 20, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Connecticut’s Board of Physicians met on Wednesday, June 7, to discuss five petitions to add new conditions to the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The board voted and recommended the following conditions be added to the state’s program:

  • Hydrocephalus with intractable headache;
  • Intractable migraines;
  • Trigeminal neuralgia.

After the Department of Consumer Protection drafts a regulation to add the conditions, there will be an additional public hearing and comment period. The regulation then will be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General, and ultimately require the approval of the Regulation Review Committee of the General Assembly.

The board did not recommend the following conditions be added to the state’s system:

  • Anxiety disorders
  • Meniere’s disease

