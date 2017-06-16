Education board chair terms out Nov. 30

The terms of more than 15 Wilton town board members expire at the end of the year, and some of them won’t be able to run for re-election. Wilton’s municipal election will be Nov. 7.

“Per the Town Charter, all elected board members — other than the first selectman — may not serve more than two successive full terms,” First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice told The Bulletin, which means Board of Education Chair Bruce Likly and Board of Finance member Warren Serenbetz will not be able to run for reelection.

Wilton’s town clerk, Vanderslice noted, is “responsible for determining who and when someone is up for election and whether they are eligible to run.”

The terms of Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser and finance board member Richard Creeth will also end Nov. 30.

“It is the end of my first term and Richard’s first term, so either or both of us could run for re-election if selected by our respective town committees,” Rutishauser told The Bulletin.

Creeth told The Bulletin in a June 12 email that he plans to run for re-election.

Rutishauser said a new candidate — “or candidates, if the Democrats choose to run an opponent” — will run for the Republican seat on the finance board that Serenbetz has held.

“By board majority limitation state law, as majority party in Wilton by voter registration, Republicans can hold no more than four seats of the six Board of Finance seats,” said Rutishauser.

“There are no upper limits on how many seats the Democrats or independents can hold.”

The term of Frank Oliveri, one of the Board of Assessment Appeals’ three members, ends on Nov. 30, as well as the terms of Board of Education members Chris Stroup and Glenn Hemmerle, each of whom could run for an additional term.

Stroup told The Bulletin, however, that he will not be running for re-election. The Bulletin reached out to Hemmerle, but has not heard back from him.

Two seats will be open on the Board of Selectmen this year, and eight seats will be open on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Selectmen seats include Republican Lori Bufano, whose term expires Nov. 30, and Democrat Richard Dubow, whose term expires Dec. 1. Dubow cannot run again because he has reached his term limit. Bufano did not immediately respond to an email asking if she will run again. The first selectman’s term is not up until 2019.

On Planning and Zoning, Republican Andrea Preston, Democrat Tierney E. O’Hearn and Republican Richard M. Tomasetti’s terms will expire on Nov. 30. The terms of Republican Peter S. Shiue, Republican Joseph J. Fiteni Jr., Republican Sally H. Poundstone, Unaffiliated Melissa-Jean Rotini and Democrat Doris Knapp will expire on Dec. 1.

Information on term limits for the Planning and Zoning Commissioners was that none of them, Republican or Democrat, have termed out. They were all asked by email whether they will seek re-election and only Shiue immediately responded, saying he will run again.