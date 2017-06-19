RVNA will host AARP driving course

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will host an AARP Smart Driver Course for drivers 50 years and older at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care on Friday, June 23, from 9 to 1.

Course participants will learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.

They will also learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

There are no tests to pass and participants may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course.

There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members.

The RVNA Center for Exceptional Care is at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield.

Registration: 203-438-5555