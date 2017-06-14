Man arrested for DUI with children in car

A 35-year-old man of uncertain address was charged with driving under the influence with children in the car June 11 at 6 p.m. on Ridgefield Road.

Police said Enrique Lopez-Lopez was reported as a suspected impaired driver by a citizen. An officer located the vehicle and observed a motor vehicle violation. Officers pulled him over and found he was under the influence and had no license. He was charged with that, as well as failure to drive in the proper lane. His two children, under 10 years old, were released to his wife.

He was held on $1,500 bond with a court date of June 12. Soon after, police discovered he also goes by the name of Antonio Guzman-Retana, of 4 Tower Place Road, Danbury, and was charged on a warrant with first-degree failure to appear in court because of an earlier arrest. The bond for that charge was $7,500.

Police determined he had been deported from this country several times.