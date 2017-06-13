‘Time travel’ PGP theme revealed

On Sunday, June 11, Wilton High School’s entire senior class received hand-delivered invitations to this year’s Post Graduation Party (PGP).

The theme, which is one of Wilton’s most closely guarded secrets, was revealed to be “Mission: Time Travel.”

Since Wilton High School’s last day of senior classes one month ago, the PGP Committee has been using #whs2017pgp on Instagram to release clues and post other nostalgic photos, bringing the 2017 class on a journey through their lives in Wilton.

The PGP invitation included a hand-stamped “Top Secret” envelope containing a PGP-themed file folder with a coded mission inside, as well as PGP-themed 3D glasses to help recipients decode their invite.

Finally, invitees were directed to the PGP website where they found their top secret mission video message from Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell, which can be viewed here.

PGP is a graduation night tradition in Wilton, and this year’s organizers have promised it will not disappoint.

The “Mission: Time Travel” theme will be brought to life at Middlebrook School the evening of Saturday, June 24, following Wilton High School’s graduation.

At the Post Graduation Party, students will get a chance to look back at their past, revisit their present, and get a glimpse at their future.

The party will begin at 10:30 p.m. There will be no admittance after 11:30, and the event ends at 5 a.m.

The PGP is the culmination of Class Project 2017 — one of the many programs under the Wilton Youth Council.

Over the past five years, Class Project organizers have held informational, social and fundraising events for both parents and students. Parents of the graduating class volunteer their time, resources, and talents to give their students a party like no other, as well as a safe environment to celebrate the accomplishments of the last 13 years.

This annual Wilton tradition of nearly 30 years is a substance-free, fun-filled event planned and funded by the families of the seniors and supported by the entire Wilton community, including local businesses that stepped forward with donations of products and services.

The public can get a sneak peek by attending the PGP community walkthrough, scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 4, at Middlebrook School.

All adult members of the community are welcome to attend the walkthrough, but no one under the age of 18 is allowed. Cameras and pets are also not permitted.