Mad Hatter Tea Party at Wilton Historical Society

In celebration of the end of the school year, the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party for first through fifth graders on Wednesday, June 21, from 3:30 to 4:30.

The young guests will dress up for the occasion and gather on the historical society’s lawn to play games like flamingo croquet and teacup relay, and enjoy tea sandwiches, tea-cakes, cookies and Mad Hatter-style tea.

The event costs $15 for historical society members and $25 for non-members.

To register, email info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.