Health seminar will focus on strokes

The Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) will conduct a free health seminar called New Innovations in Stroke Care at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road, on Tuesday, June 20, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Neurosurgeon Joshua Marcus, M.D., will review the types of strokes patients can suffer from, as well as the signs and symptoms community and family members need to recognize to get patients the fastest and best possible care to reverse the symptoms of a stroke.

The presentation will include discussion of diagnosis, signs and symptoms, prevention and treatment of strokes.

Registration: 1-866-642-9355.