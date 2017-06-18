Wilton Bulletin

Blood drive at Norwalk Hospital

By Wilton Bulletin on June 18, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Norwalk Hospital will host a Red Cross community blood drive to benefit patients in need on Friday, July 21, in the hospital’s fifth floor Patio Room, from 1:30 to 6:15.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. They should also drink plenty of fluids on the day of donation, wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be rolled up, eat iron-rich foods in the weeks prior to donation, and bring a list of any medications taken, along with a photo I.D. or blood donor card.

Donations take about 10 to 12 minutes, but donors should allow one hour for registration, a confidential health history session and refreshments after their donation.

Norwalk Hospital is at 34 Maple Street in Norwalk.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Christopher Plummer keeps on ticking Next Post Zaro named St. Luke’s valedictorian
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress