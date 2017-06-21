Approval in sight for Sunrise Senior Living

Seven months after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved modifying regulations that would allow greater density for assisted-living developments, a developer’s plan to build a 90-unit facility on the property that was formerly Young’s Nurseries on Route 7 is on course for approval.

The Planning and Zoning Commission continued a public hearing on the project June 12 at Wilton Library and asked for a resolution of approval to be prepared for the next meeting on June 26.

“They felt it was appropriate,” said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director, after the hearing.

Assisted-living developments on Danbury Road may not exceed 24 units per acre, and each unit may not be less than 300 square feet and not more than 600 square feet. The maximum building height is 39 feet, and the minimum number of affordable units is 10%.

Senior Living Development Co. wants to convert the property into what would be Wilton’s third for-profit assisted-living center. The other two are The Greens at Cannondale and Brookdale Wilton. The developer would ultimately sell it to the operator, Sunrise Senior Living, which is listed on the application and made the presentation.

This facility is intended for older seniors who need assistance daily. The plan is for 90 housing units in a 75,972-square-foot building on a 3.8-acre site.