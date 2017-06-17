Wilton Bulletin

Students spotlight school monitors

By Wilton Bulletin on June 17, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Cider Mill students Aidan, Caroline, Julia and Koko stand next to one of the posters they and other Helping Hands students made to help their peers get to know their school’s cafeteria and recess monitors better. For the project, Helping Hands students interviewed monitors, took their pictures, made posters and hung them up in the school cafeteria. Helping Hands is a group comprised of students and adults who work to promote a positive school culture at Cider Mill.

