SCORE presents retirement workshop

SCORE Fairfield County will present a free seminar on retirement planning for small businesses Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilton Library, 137 old Ridgefield Road.

Topics covered will include making the most of what you have, retirement risks, and the retirement planning process for small business.

The presenter is Andy Wigzell, who has more than 15 years of industry experience and focuses on asset management and retirement income strategies. His approach focuses on managing risk and capitalizing on opportunities with careful consideration of clients’ needs and goals.

Register at 203-831-0065.