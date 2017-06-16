Wilton Bulletin

Brownies donate to pediatric toy closet

By Wilton Bulletin on June 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Delivering toys to David Closet at Stamford Hospital are Brownies Charlotte Halliwell, Sophie Wang, Julienne Nunes, and Ava Rabinowitz.

Delivering toys to David Closet at Stamford Hospital are Brownies Charlotte Halliwell, Sophie Wang, Julienne Nunes, and Ava Rabinowitz.

Following a profitable cookie sale season, Wilton Brownie Troop 50798 had more than $800 in profits they voted to purchase toys for David’s Closet, part of Stamford Hospital’s pediatric floor.

David’s Treasure Tree Closet honors David Bennett Kanarek of Greenwich, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2000, at the age of 15. The doors to the toy closet first opened in November 2003 when it was dedicated by David’s parents, Robin and Joseph Kanarek, and his sister Sarah. Robin Bennett Kanarek worked as a diabetes nurse educator at Stamford Hospital prior to moving to London after her son’s death. She is the daughter of Carl and Dorothy Bennett of Greenwich, leading Stamford Hospital benefactors, with both the Bennett Cancer Center and Stamford Hospital’s main campus named in their honor.

In addition to the $800, the troop and their parents held an additional bake sale at the Village Market where they earned approximately $200 to put the total toy budget at just over $1,000.

On June 3, with the help and cooperation of Toys r Us in Norwalk, several troop members and parents spent the morning shopping for items that filled three shopping carts. The toys were then delivered to David’s Closet.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Students with disabilities decline, 504 plans increase Next Post Margaret Batterson Ready Poole
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress