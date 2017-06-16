Brownies donate to pediatric toy closet

Following a profitable cookie sale season, Wilton Brownie Troop 50798 had more than $800 in profits they voted to purchase toys for David’s Closet, part of Stamford Hospital’s pediatric floor.

David’s Treasure Tree Closet honors David Bennett Kanarek of Greenwich, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2000, at the age of 15. The doors to the toy closet first opened in November 2003 when it was dedicated by David’s parents, Robin and Joseph Kanarek, and his sister Sarah. Robin Bennett Kanarek worked as a diabetes nurse educator at Stamford Hospital prior to moving to London after her son’s death. She is the daughter of Carl and Dorothy Bennett of Greenwich, leading Stamford Hospital benefactors, with both the Bennett Cancer Center and Stamford Hospital’s main campus named in their honor.

In addition to the $800, the troop and their parents held an additional bake sale at the Village Market where they earned approximately $200 to put the total toy budget at just over $1,000.

On June 3, with the help and cooperation of Toys r Us in Norwalk, several troop members and parents spent the morning shopping for items that filled three shopping carts. The toys were then delivered to David’s Closet.