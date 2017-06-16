Food drive aids college students

Working with The Pantry @ NCC, the Halstead Property real estate company is conducting a food drive to help alleviate the barriers of food insecurity some college students face.

Food insecurity has increasingly become an issue on college and university campuses across the country with some data showing 39% to 59% of college students experience food insecurity — exceeding the national average and thus having negative effects on a student’s GPA, levels of energy, and concentration.

While there may be community resources available, it may be difficult to access them due to transportation or scheduling, or these resources are not able to accommodate students based on their eligibility guidelines.Bringing a food supply to the Norwalk Community College campus eliminates some of these barriers.

Items most needed are: rice (5 lb bags are best); bags of beans (especially black and pinto); baking mixes; flour; cereals and oatmeal; grab-and-go items; snacks; condiments (mayo, ketchup); peanut butter; jelly; oils (vegetable, canola, olive); spices (salt, seasoning); applesauce, canned fruit, fruit cups; pasta and pasta sauce; canned meats; soup; coffee/tea; juice (100% juice preferred); shampoo and conditioner; toothpaste, deodorant, toothbrushes, floss, wipes, lotion; paper goods (all kinds); laundry and cleaning products.

Donations of non-perishable items may be brought to one of Halstead’s offices: