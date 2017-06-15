Wilton Bulletin

Middlebrook music groups earn high scores

By Wilton Bulletin on June 15, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Middlebrook eighth grade band members Dean Kaduboski and Isabel Braten hold trophies won at the Music Adjudication. — Janet Nobles photo

Middlebrook eighth grade band members Dean Kaduboski and Isabel Braten hold trophies won at the Music Adjudication. — Janet Nobles photo

Middlebrook School’s eighth grade band, stage band, orchestra and chorus all received “excellent” ratings at a music adjudication in Agawam, Mass., on Friday, May 5.

More than 200 Middlebrook eighth grade musicians participated in the music adjudication, where they were heard and evaluated by high-level judges who provided scores for each music group and offered constructive comments and feedback.

Students were also evaluated on their behavior and decorum.

Middlebrook’s eighth-grade orchestra, band and jazz band each took first place and the chorus finished second.

In addition to these rankings, Middlebrook took home the Overall Concert Band award and Overall Orchestra award for earning the highest overall scores in their categories. The following students also received awards for high scores:

  • Brycen Addison — Overall Student Accompanist.
  • Thomas Petrillo — Overall Vocalist.
  • Isadore Palacpac — Overall Jazz Soloist.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wi-ACT benefit concert Next Post Legislative session had its ups and downs
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress