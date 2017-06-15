Middlebrook music groups earn high scores

Middlebrook School’s eighth grade band, stage band, orchestra and chorus all received “excellent” ratings at a music adjudication in Agawam, Mass., on Friday, May 5.

More than 200 Middlebrook eighth grade musicians participated in the music adjudication, where they were heard and evaluated by high-level judges who provided scores for each music group and offered constructive comments and feedback.

Students were also evaluated on their behavior and decorum.

Middlebrook’s eighth-grade orchestra, band and jazz band each took first place and the chorus finished second.

In addition to these rankings, Middlebrook took home the Overall Concert Band award and Overall Orchestra award for earning the highest overall scores in their categories. The following students also received awards for high scores: