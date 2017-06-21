David Dunlop, back row, center, is joined by his students after accepting the Living Art Award in May from the Silvermine Arts Center. The organization honored several artists at a gala at the Roton Point Club. A long-time faculty member at the Silvermine School of Art, Dunlop said, “I believe not only in the mission, but the feeling of community that is here. This is my family, this is my social life, this is how I define myself. … People come here not just to learn to paint; they come here because of the community that is here.” — Jeremy Keats Saladyga photo