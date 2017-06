Betsy Simpson of Wilton, left, as Cinderella joins Carey Van Hollen of Southbury as a baker’s wife in Into the Woods, the Tony Award-winning musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim presented June 16 to July 1 at Danbury’s Musicals at Richter, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Performances are Thursday through Sunday evenings at 8:30. Grounds open at 7:15 for picnicking. Tickets and more information: musicalsatrichter.org or call 203-748-6873. — David Henningsen Photography.