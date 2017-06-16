Friends ‘Rock the Boat’ for nursing patients

Friends and supporters of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County gathered on June 4 to Rock the Boat. The benefit under a tent at The Boathouse at the Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport raised more than $60,000 for the nursing agency’s patients in need.

Highlights included a silent auction, a wine grab, and entertainment by the almost-all doctor rock ’n’ roll band, DNR. Norwalk Hospital doctors by day and musicians by night, DNR specializes in vintage rock from the 60s and 70s, playing the music of such legends as Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and the Beatles.

Hal Higby of Wilton spoke from the podium about the services he received from the caregivers at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County when he had a knee replaced. He expressed gratitude for the exceptional care he was given and the ability to remain comfortably at home while he recovered from surgery and underwent intensive physical therapy.

Event sponsors included Bankwell, Day Pitney, LLP, Hoyt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey, Liz Fox, and Sara and Dave Hunt.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee included Wilton residents Carol Bauer, Judy Higby, Janice Hess, Janet Karabin, Ellen Lewis, Jeanne Roberston, and Roseann Spengler.

“We are thankful for the friendship and support of so many in the community who share in our mission to bring healing and comfort to the patients and families in our care,” said agency president and CEO Sharon M. Bradley. “We are enormously grateful to the members of DNR and all our corporate and individual sponsors. We also want to thank our benefit committee, our in-kind donors and everyone who contributed to this very special evening. The funds raised at this event will touch the lives of the many patients in need in our community and we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

A nonprofit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for adults and children in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.

Information: visitingnurse.net.