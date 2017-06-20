Garden club installs new members

The Wilton Garden Club installed new members at its annual awards meeting and luncheon on June 6 at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield. The club honored several members with awards for outstanding service, floral design, education, and more. From left, membership co-chairs Michele Klink and Sharon Frost welcome new members Linda Zajkowski, Laurie Musilli, Hella McSweeney, Jennifer Davatzes, Linda Koch, Doris Kaye, Diana Pettit, Pauline Prevett, and Haiku Durden. Not pictured Winkie Chesley and Lindsay Fontana. — Nan Merolla photo