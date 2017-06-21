Encore Club plans new season’s events

Led by its president, Maryann Grierson of Ridgefield, and vice president, Holly Wright-Warren of Wilton, the Encore Club Board of Directors is planning events and activities for the 2017-18 year. Grierson has been a member for many years and a past president while Wright-Warren is a new Encore member.

The club’s mission is to promote fellowship and recreation among women in Wilton. Some of the monthly activities include book discussions, bridge and mah jongg, trips to New York City for ballet and theater performances, loft hopping to visit artists, a Lunch Bunch that explores different restaurants, a dinner and a movie group called Chick Flick, and an international group that meets to learn about members’ travel experiences. Also, a group frequently gathers to explore the many walking trails in Wilton and beyond.

A monthly newsletter informs members of all activities. Membership is open to all women of Wilton and surrounding communities. For information, visit wiltonencore.org.