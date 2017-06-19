Library’s annual Summer Show accepts entries

Rising temperatures are a sure sign Wilton Library’s 73rd Annual Summer Show is right around the corner in July. Adult Wilton artists are invited to join this popular non-juried art exhibition by submitting one or two works in the categories of paintings, drawings, sculptures or pastels.

Wilton artists are defined as people who live or work in Wilton. Submissions will be accepted Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, from 10 to 4. Entries must be framed and wired for hanging. The exhibition will be installed the first week of July and runs through Aug. 23. A reception, which is open to the public, will be Friday, July 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

General information and entry forms are available on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org or by visiting the circulation desk. For more information or questions, email Janet Crystal, jcrystal@wiltonlibrary.org, or call 203-762-6324.