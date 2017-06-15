Senior Center News: June 15

AAA Driver Improvement course

Our Driver Improvement program is aimed at experienced drivers who wish to improve their driving skills and review defensive driving basics. By completing this class drivers 60 years of age and older may qualify for a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance. In fact, some insurers provide that discount to experienced drivers as young as 55. We encourage you to check with your insurer to see what benefits they offer.

This course will be taught Saturday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Comstock Community Center by Sgt. David Hartman of the Wilton Police Department.

Register online by visiting aaa.com/driverimprovement or call AAA at 203-937-2595, ext. 8363 for more information.

Fun in the sun

Connecticut pharmacist, Diane Corba, will present a skin cancer prevention talk on Tuesday, June 27, at 3, in the senior center lounge. Learn how to reduce your risk of skin cancer at any age by using good sun protection. The program is sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton. It is free and open to the public.

Brain games

Fact: Memory erodes as we get older. The hippocampus, the area of our brain responsible for building memory, loses 5% of its nerve cells with each passing decade.

Fact: There are many ways we can improve brain health — eating the right foods, getting enough sleep, exercising our bodies and exercising our brains.

On Thursday, June 29, at noon, enjoy a delicious lunch of assorted wraps and salads followed by trivia, riddles, and word puzzles that are not only fun but good for you! Brain games are an enjoyable and effective way to improve your brain health. Sponsored by Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and The Greens at Cannondale.

Call 203-834-6240 for reservations.

Coming events

Friday, June 16, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, June 19, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30 to 12:30, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, June 20, 9:45, No BeMoved today; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, June 21, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 22, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Walking Group with Stay at Home in Wilton; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.