Library Lines: June 15

Still time to make gifts

Innovation Station is a great place to make gifts, whether for dads, grads, teachers or anyone. On Saturday, June 17, Create a Paperweight for Father’s Day takes place from 1 to 2:30. Although the title suggests Father’s Day, participants can get creative with whomever they want to give gifts. Using acrylics, brushes and Q-Tips on smooth rocks, attendees will create mosaic-ombre and other fun designs. On Sunday, June 18, time can be spent making Father’s Day and graduation cards, gifts tags or other creative designs using the Cricut die cut machine, from 2 to 3:30. Make a Teacher Gift takes place on Wednesday, June 21, from 10 to noon. In this session, crafters can create unique tumbler or water bottle gifts for teachers or others. These and other Innovation Station programs may be found on the library’s website by clicking on the Innovation Station icon on the homepage. The programs require registration and some have fees to offset material costs.

Speaking of gifts

The library’s fiscal year is quickly coming to a close on June 30 and it is seeking help from the community to reach the annual “Friends Campaign” goal. The library is $45,000 behind its goal this year and the community’s support is essential to the library’s mission. It is an important fact that often eludes people that 25% of the library’s budget has to be raised each year through essential fund-raising efforts. It is with these resources that 100% of the books, DVDs, CDs and digital services can be purchased and made available for patrons to borrow or download. Funds raised benefit the entire community by sustaining the library’s collections, programs, technology and services. Donations are the best gifts the library can receive. People may donate online, by mail or in person. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6321.

Legalities of intellectual property

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present the third part of the Business Law 101 series on various elements of business law on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a free discussion of intellectual property. This workshop will provide an introduction to trademarks, copyrights, patents, and trade secrets. The presenters are Jonathan Winter and William Tennant. Winter is an intellectual property attorney with a global patent, trademark and copyright practice. Tennant is an intellectual property and business attorney with a practice in Fairfield County and New York City. He is also is a SCORE business counselor. Registration is required. Visit scorefairfieldcounty.org or call 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30.

Summer reading begins

Whether toddlers or teens, kids of all ages can participate in their own summer reading at Wilton Library with three programs kicking off on Friday, June 23. Children from infants to those who are not yet entering kindergarten may participate in the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten this summer and beyond. During the summer, they will receive prizes for visiting the library each week. In-person registration is required for this age group. The program is sponsored by Tiger Tales, and Cohen and Wolf. The Water, Wind & World summer reading program is for kids in grades K through 5. The children can register on Wandoo Reader beginning June 23 and keep track of their reading in the online reading log. By reading, logging and completing challenges, children will be eligible for benchmark prizes throughout the summer. They may take advantage of drop-in storytimes, crafts, large group enrichment and entertainment programs, animal visits and more through Aug. 25. Most of the programs are supported by the Amadeo Family. Reading prizes are sponsored by local businesses — The Pastry Hideaway, Scoops, Subway and Toy Chest. An all-day inflatable planetarium program called Night Skies helps kick off the summer on June 23. For details on the reading programs, call 203-762-6336. Kids entering grades 6 through 12 have their own summer reading program called Explore New Worlds!, which also begins June 23 with online registration through Teen Services. Gift certificates will be awarded for kids maintaining online logs and reaching goals each week with a $100 American Express gift certificate awaiting one lucky teen at the end of the 10 weeks. For details, call 203-762-6342.

The library will have extended study hours for exam finals on June 19, 20 and 21 until 9 p.m. Therapy dogs from ROAR are coming Tuesday, June 20, from noon to 3, to help students reduce their stress levels.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.