Wilton Bulletin

Economic Development Commission meeting canceled

By Tony Spinelli on June 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Meetings · 0 Comments

The Wilton Economic Development Commission meeting scheduled for June 14 has been canceled.

Those who planned to attend the meeting are urged to wait until the next meeting.

