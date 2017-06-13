Obituary: Elizabeth (Bette) I. Quigley, 89

Elizabeth (Bette) Quigley passed away Monday, June 5, 2017, suddenly at the age of 89 in Calabash, N.C.

The daughter of Helen Centner, with her husband Toddy, Bette lived a full and wonderful life leaving her beloved Jim of 68 years, her six children, Maureen and Dan Edwards, Eileen and Tom Ruane, Jim and his recently departed Maria, Susan Walsh and Rick Fenton, Betty and Joe Cizynski and Christine and John Halk. Grandchildren, Danny and Kathryn Edwards; Erin, Thomas, Conor, Kevin, and Brian Ruane; Kelly and Dennis McWilliams; Colleen and Scott Morgan; Jim Jr. and Nicole Quigley; Rob and Allison Walsh; Meghan and Eddie Parenteau; Tommy and Brian Bremer; Nicole and Katlin Cizynski; Amanda and Bryce Burkey; and Lauren, Johnny and Emily Halk. Along with Bette’s 20 grandchildren, Bette leaves behind her 12 great-grandchildren, Molly, Seamus, Teagan, Brody, Peyton, Delaney, Declan, Reagan, Madeline, Gianna, Alyssa and Connor.

Bette, born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she lived until 1970, moved to Floral Park, N.Y., where she resided for 22 years and ultimately came to settle in Calabash, N.C. in 1991. Bette, an active member and Past President of the Elks Lodge #2679, Member of VFW #7288 and Ladies Auxiliary, Past President of Windsor Terrace American Legion, Charter President of Calabash American Legion and President of Ladies Auxiliary of Floral Park, N.Y., along with being the Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day Parade in 1992.

Bette was always the life of the party and person who brought people together to celebrate good times. Bette was an only child but always envisioned a large family. Her legacy is just that — her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with friends near and far, knew she loved her family and life.

A Mass of Christian Burial was said at Our Lady of Victory Church at 2 Floral Park Pkwy., Floral Park, N.Y., on June 12, followed by burial at Farmingdale National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

A separate Mass celebration of life will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bette’s name to either the Elks Lodge 2679, VFW No. 7288 or the American Legion of Calabash, N.C.