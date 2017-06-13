Obituary: Peter C. Schmitt Sr., 94

Peter C. Schmitt, Sr., 94, of Norwalk, died peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2017, surrounded by family at the home of his daughter in Norwalk after a brief illness.

Born in Norwalk, fourth son of noted Silvermine artist Carl Schmitt and Gertrude Lord Schmitt, he was raised in Silvermine and graduated from New Canaan High School where he met the love of his life, the former Jane Hunt. Mr. Schmitt enlisted in the U. S. Army upon graduation and served in Italy with the famous Tenth Mountain Division Ski Troops. He participated in the battle of Riva Ridge and was awarded the Bronze Star.

Upon discharge from the army, he married his high school sweetheart and settled in Silvermine, raising their six children and pursuing a career as a commercial artist in the advertising industry in New York City. Mr. Schmitt was a partner in the art studio S D II, Associates for many years. Leaving the world of commuting, he and his wife opened a retirement business of custom upholstery and restoration, calling it The Chairmen. Jane and Peter truly retired in 2000 and relocated to Bedford, N.H. They later returned to Connecticut in November of last year.

Mr. Schmitt was a devout and active member of both Our Lady of Fatima and St. Aloysius Parishes, over the years. Upon returning to Norwalk, he and his wife joined St. John the Evangelist Parish in Stamford.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 71 years are sons: Peter C. Schmitt, Jr., of Wilton; David Schmitt and wife Joan, of Stratford; Stephen Schmitt, of Boca Raton, Fla.; daughters: Anne Hieronymus and husband Klaus, of Bedford, N.H.; Margo Skidd and husband Bill, of Norwalk; sister: Gertrude Schmitt and brother: Robert Schmitt, both of Wilton; brothers: Jacob Schmitt, of Bear, Del.; Carl Schmitt, Jr. of Washington, D. C.; the Rev. Christopher Schmitt, of Dallas, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Schmitt is preceded in death by daughter: Carolyn Jane “Karen” Schmitt and brothers: Austin, Michael, David and John Schmitt.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m., in The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.

The family requests memorial contributions to Woodlawn Foundation, 56 Harrison Street #401, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

