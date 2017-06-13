Wahoos host first summer qualifier meet

The Wilton Y Wahoo swim team hosted the Summer Qualifier, its first long course meet of the 2017 season, on May 12-14, with close to 600 swimmers representing seven teams from Connecticut and other parts of New England participating.

Several of the 12-under swimmers had significant accomplishments during the meet.

Austin Walt of Weston broke the Wahoo record for the 10-under boys in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:54.26. The previous record of 2:57.70 was set in 2008.

Will Daniel, 12, of Darien qualified for the Eastern Zone championship meet in Richmond, Vir., in August.

And Karolina Bukowski, 10, and Virginia Hastings, 11, both of Wilton, qualified for the first time to attend the CT Age Group championship meet in July.

There were many top-10 finishers from Wilton:

10-U girls

Shana Bhagavatula (eighth in 50-meter backstroke); Karolina Bukowski (second in 200-meter IM, third in 50- and 100-meter breaststroke, fourth in 50-meter freestyle, fifth in 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle); Anya Kongettira (first in 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, second in the 100-meter freestyle and breaststroke, fourth in 50-meter breaststroke and 100 butterfly); Hannah Looney (ninth in 50-meter butterfly); Alexis Shukovsky (10th in 200-meter IM); and Madeline Shukovsky (eighth in 200-meter IM).

Sarah Albanese, Eva Albers, Kate Basanese, Savona Bocchino, Sage Dailey, Eloise Downey, Amelia Essig, Lia Friedman, Emily Gregson, Lydia Hall, Hannah Hsu, Elizabeth Jeanes, Vedha Kongettira, Maya Kreuzer, Claudia LaOrden, Megan Lussier, Mei Macintyre, Sarah Morris, Alison Royle, Nina Rutherford, Melanie Rutkowski, Leela Sharma, Sadie Sherman and Sara West also participated in the meet.

10-U boys

Daniel Babashak (second in 50 fly, third in 100 and 200 free and100 back, fourth in 50 back, fifth in 100 breast, sixth in 200 breast); Hirsh Iyer (fourth in 200 IM and free, fifth in 50 fly, seventh in 100 fly, 10th in 50 breast); Andrew Mims (seventh in 100 back, eighth in 50 back and free); Brendan Morris (10th in 50 fly and 100 back); Aiden Yee (eighth in 100 back, 10th in 50 free); and Andrew Zhou (sixth in 50 breast, seventh in 200 IM and 100 breast, ninth in 50 back).

Other participants included Drew Amero, Dillon Bhutani, Patrick Denneen, Michael DiLullo, Eric Ding, Ethan Driscoll, Varish Duriseti, Lucas Fontana, Arav Gupta, Liam Keliehor, Ethan Lam, James Lillis, Luke Lussier, Thomas Lussier, Anup Pilla, Gregory Pinchbeck, Thomas Prandi-Turk, Brayden Preisano, Raul Rivera and Bennett Smith.

11-12 girls

Hannah Cowe (fifth in 100 fly, seventh in 100 and 400 free, eighth in 50 fly and free); Virginia Hastings (third in 50 free, eighth in 400 free, ninth in 200 back and IM); Whitney Hess (first in 200 fly, ninth in 400 free, 10th in 100 fly and breast); Anya Iyer (third in 200 back, fourth in 50 fly, fifth in 200 breast, sixth in 50 back, seventh in 100 fly, eighth in 100 back); Sydney Lillis (fourth in 200 breast, fifth in 200 back, seventh in 200 free); Casey Vanderwall (first in 200 back, third in 400 free and 50 back, fourth in 200 IM, fifth in 100 free and back and 50 free, sixth in 200 free).

Also participating in meet were Isabel Barbieri, Isabella Calabrese, Julia DiLullo, Alice Ding, Connie Gao, Anna Getner, Yana Giannoutsos, Lucia LaOrden, Tiffany Ling, Samantha Mims, Ella Mulfinger, Melanie Rutherford, Hannah Schubkegel, Meera Sharma, Stephanie Tang and Shayna Wilson-Spiro.

11-12 boys

Michael Adams (sixth in 200 back); James LaBant (fifth in 200 breast); and Benjamin Steward (fourth in 200 back.

Maja Driscoll, Vishnu Duriseti, Vrishak Duriseti, Gavin Lam, Joseph Pelizzari, Sean Thomas, Alex Wang, Jordan Yee, Alvin Zhang and Joshua Zheng also swam in meet.

13-14 girls

Zoey Araquel (third in 200 fly, fourth in 100 back and fly, eighth in 100 breast, ninth in 200 IM); Emma Babashak (first in 100 and 200 free, second in 200 and 400 IM and 200 breast, third in 50 free and 200 back, fifth in 100 back); Emily Bukowski (first in 100 breast, fourth in 200 breast); Olivia Crisafulli (second in 100 fly and breast, third in 200 IM, fifth in 100 free, seventh in 100 back, 10th in 50 and 800 free); Sophia Hemschot (third in 100 and 200 breast, fourth in 200 back, seventh in 100 back, 10th in 200 IM); Ellen Holmquist (first in 200 IM, second in 100 and 800 free and 200 back, third in 100 back, 400 free and 100 fly, seventh in 50 free); Caroline Mahony (ninth in 200 free, 10th in 100 breast); Avery Newcomer (fourth in 200 free, seventh in 100 free, eighth in 400 IM, ninth in 100 fly and 200 back, 10th in 400 free); and Hayden Roy (10th in 200 free).

Ally Gillespie, Carolyn Hendricks, Hailey Looney, Julia Lorenzoni, Teresa Lorenzoni, Annabelle Pennino, Isabel Pravia, and Abby Ricketts also participated.

13-14 boys

Maxwell Downing (eighth in 400 IM, ninth in 100 fly); Rory Hess (third in 200 IM, fourth in 100 free and back and 200 free); Kevin Hu (fourth in 200 back, sixth in 200 breast, ninth in 100 breast, 10th in 200 free); William Trentos (19th in 200 back); and Christopher Zhou (seventh in 100 and 200 breast). Other swimmers included Alex McDonnell, Nathan Meyers, Nate Newcomer, Thomas Petrillo and Anjo Therattil.

15-over girls

Arisa Cowe (first in 200 fly, second in 100 fly, fourth in 800 free, fifth in 400 free, eighth in 200 free, ninth in 200 IM); Morgan Dill (first in 100 fly, second in 200 back, fourth in 50 free, eighth in 200 IM); Leila Hastings (third in 100 and 200 backs, fifth the 800 free and sixth in 200 IM); Julianna Hume (ninth in 800 free and 10th in 100 back); Emma Kauffeld won the 800 free and 200 IM and (second in 100 free, third in 200 free, fourth in 200 breast and fifth in 50 free and 100 breast); Taylor Loud (first in 100 free and 100 and 200 breast, fourth in 200 and 400 free and 200 IM, fifth in 400 IM); Madeline Pennino (seventh in 100 fly); Annabel Roth (10th in 200 breast); Avery Rowland (10th in 200 free); Grace Schaller (third in 200 fly, sixth in 100 fly); Katie Stevenson (second in 50 free, third in 100 free and fly, seventh in 200 free); and, Emily Walden (third in 100 breast, sixth in 200 free, seventh in 200 IM).

Pauline Hendricks, Anna Imrie and Grace Kauffman also swam in meet.

15-over boys

Robby Giller (first in 400 and 800 free and 200 fly, second in 50 free, third in 100 free); Jake Kealy (second in 800 free and 100 back, fourth in 200 breast, sixth in 50 and 100 free); Matthew Lamanna (10th in 200 fly); Alex Li (10th in 100 breast); Matthew Martin (eighth in 100 breast); Matt Schaller (ninth in 200 breast, 10th in 200 back); Gordon Steward (second in 400 free, sixth in 100 back, 10th in 100 free); James Steward (seventh in 200 fly, ninth in 100 breast); Will Suchy (second in 200 fly and IM, third in 100 fly and 200 back, fourth in 800 free, seventh in 200 breast, eighth in 50 and 100 free). Other swimmers included Jackson Dill and Jubair Huq.