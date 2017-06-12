Police warn residents to lock cars

The Wilton Police Department is again urging residents to lock their car doors and secure their belongings in the wake of another rash of burglaries from motor vehicles over the weekend.

A flurry of calls went to the police on Saturday, June 10, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., when 10 separate vehicle burglaries transpired on a couple of streets.

There were incidents at several condo developments including Glen Ridge, Glen River, Wilton Crest, and Village Walk.

Items were taken from the vehicles.

Police earlier this year urged residents to lock their cars and remove valuables from the interior when a similar rash of burglaries took place.

Police could not immediately be reached to comment.