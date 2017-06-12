Verna Edna Battaglia died June 4 at her son’s home in Wilton, Conn., where she had lived for several years with son Gary, his wife Michelle and their daughter Amanda. She also leaves behind son Robert, grandchildren Robin and David, and great-grandson, Karl.

Born in 1912, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas, as well as her five sisters and brothers and their spouses, and her husband’s six brothers and sisters and their spouses.

A funeral was held in Buffalo, N.Y., and was followed by burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.