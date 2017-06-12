Obituary: Loretta Kelly McCarthy, 86

Loretta Kelly McCarthy, of Wilton, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on June 8, 201,7 at the age of 86. Kelly gave the world six beloved children: Laurie, Maureen, Kathleen, Christeen, Patrick and Michael, 14 treasured grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a devoted sister, Kathy O’Neil. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Edward Dean McCarthy, her son, Michael, her parents, Edward and Margaret O’Konski and her brother Edward O’Konski.

Kelly graduated from Catholic University and later continued her education, receiving two Master’s Degrees. Kelly was lucky to have found a career that she was passionate about and spent almost 40 years as a Director of Religious Education throughout the Diocese of Bridgeport. Kelly loved working with children, educating them and their families about the love of God. She was widely known for her life-changing Confirmation workshop “Kiss a Frog.”

On the days when she wasn’t working you may have found her sitting in the sun, dabbling in the stock market, writing, spending time with her family or enjoying a casino getaway. She sang often, appreciated nature and loved her Green Bay Packers. When reflecting on her life, know that she would encourage us all to embrace family, take time to Kiss a Frog, fully rely on God and, most of all, to make yourself a happy day.

We will be celebrating her life on Wednesday, June 14, at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk, Conn. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Her memorial mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, June 15, at 11 am. For directions, or online guestbook, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com.