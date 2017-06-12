Wilton native wins Tony Award

Wilton High School graduate Benjamin Simpson was among the Tony Award winners Sunday night, June 11, garnering a statuette as one of the producers of Hello, Dolly, which won the award for Best Musical Revival.

Simpson is listed as a producer of a number of Broadway shows including A Doll’s House, Part 2; The Glass Menagerie; Oh, Hello on Broadway; and Waitress, which was nominated for Best Musical in 2016.

Following his graduation from the Boston Conservatory, Simpson embarked on a career in musical theater. Locally, he appeared in the Summer Theatre Festival at Waveny Park 2011 productions of Carousel and A Year with Frog & Toad and Big River in 2010. He performed in Back Home with Broadway star Robin de Jesus at Norwalk’s Crystal Theatre in 2012. He has also appeared in productions at the Wilton Playshop and Musicals at Richter, including as one of the “Richter Rising Stars” in 2007.