Police carry Special Olympics torch

Wilton police officers were among more than 1,500 law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes who took part in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut. Wilton officers ran their leg on Friday, June 9, from Wolfpit Road through Wilton Center and on to town hall.

In Connecticut, the Torch Run took place June 7-9 and covered more than 500 miles passing through more than 100 cities and towns as it made its way to its ultimate destination, New Haven, where the summer games are taking place June 9-11. Officers represented local, state, and federal departments, agencies, and correctional facilities.

The Torch Run is a serious commitment by the law enforcement community to pay homage to Special Olympics Connecticut athletes and their families. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into the opening ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games.

The Connecticut run began in 1986 with a few legs converging onto the campus of the University of Connecticut at Storrs. The run then became a statewide event involving several more cities and towns. Since its inception, the Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run has grown into the largest grassroots fund-raising event for Special Olympics Connecticut.