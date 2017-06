CBS Radio newsman Dave Barrett of Wilton recently interviewed jazz great Ramsey Lewis, who will perform at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday evening, June 11, at 8. Barrett’s interview the three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist is liberally sprinkled with musical selections from Lewis’ career and comments from admirers, including former President Barack Obama.

Sunday, Lewis said, he would play some of “the tried and true” as well as some of the new material he’s been working on.