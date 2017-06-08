Wilton League welcomes police chief

The Wilton League of Women Voters welcomes Police Chief John Lynch at its Annual Meeting and Luncheon on Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 to 1:30 at Reiki Restaurant, 239 Danbury Road, Wilton.

The day begins with a brief business meeting followed by “Meet the Police Chief” with Lynch. The lunch meeting is open to the public. After lunch, Lynch will conduct small group tours of the current police station. Wilton voters recently approved funding for conceptual plans for police station renovations.

The cost is $15 payable at the door and includes a choice of selected items from Reiki’s menu. Advance RSVPs are requested. Check our flyer at www.wiltonlwv.org or RSVP to wiltonlwv@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization and does not support or oppose any political party, candidate for elective office, or office holder. The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.