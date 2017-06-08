Miller-Driscoll Building Committee meeting canceled

Tonight’s Miller-Driscoll Building Committee meeting has been canceled. No further information has been made available.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 5 p.m., on Wilton High School’s library mezzanine.
