Building permit fees rise

Building permits in Wilton now cost more.

Due to extensive building code changes, the amount of time required for the building department to review plans has increased, according to First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who introduced the subject at the Board of Selectmen meeting June 5, when the selectmen approved the increases.

All residential additions and alterations require a building permit and the payment of a building permit fee. The permitting process includes a review of the construction plans by the Building Department, Vanderslice said.

The plan review fee for residential construction under 4,000 square feet is $100, up from $75. The plan review fee for residential construction up to 10,000 square feet is $125, up from $100. The plan review fee for residential construction over 10,000 square feet, and for a new home, is $150, up from $125.

Each amendment to a plan has a fee of $50.

The certificate of occupancy fee for a residential construction remains the same at $25.