Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

World War I Talk, Thursday, June 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle will discuss September 1917-November 1918: From Chaos to Victory — how America’s entry into WWI changed the course of the war. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition Reception, Friday, June 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Fifty works of contemporary artists from the Branchville SoHo Gallery will be for sale to benefit the library. 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, June 10, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Cross-stitch Workshop, Saturday, June 10, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will make a cross-stitch bookmark. Snack is hot cross buns. Cost is members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members: $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, June 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Life, Animated is about a boy unable to speak until his family discovered a way of communicating through Disney films. $5 contribution suggested. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Garden Tours, Sunday, June 11, 10-4. Two Wilton gardens are open to visitors as part of the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program. Wood Garden is at 104 Olmstead Hill Road. Ken Eisold’s Garden is at 18 Chestnut Hill Road. Admission is $7 per garden; children 12 and under admitted free. Call 1-888-842-2442, or visit opendaysprogram.org for more information.

Georgetown Day, Sunday, June 11, noon-6, Georgetown Center. Annual festival includes a chili cook-off, beer tent, dunking booth, food sales, organizations, area vendors selling arts, crafts, clothing, and jewelry.

Friends of the Library Meeting, Sunday, June 11, 4:30-6:30, Wilton Library. The Wilton Library Association’s 122nd Annual Friends of the Library Meeting will welcome new trustees and officers, honor retirees, and present outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year awards. Guest speaker is Carlos Eire of Yale University, author of Reformations: The Early Modern World 1450-1650. Open to the public. Registration encouraged: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, June 13, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, June 14, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Emma by Jane Austen. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, June 14, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about chickens and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Let’s Make Ice Cream!, Wednesday, June 14, 4-5, Wilton Library. Children 6 to 12 will hear stories about ice cream and then make their own. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Skin Cancer Seminar, Wednesday, June 14, 7-8 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Dr. Francis Cannizzo Jr., will discuss skin cancer prevention, risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Presented by Western Connecticut Health Network. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Father’s Day Crafts, Thursday, June 15, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Drop in and create a Father’s Day gift. No registration.

Class Project 2022 Family Picnic, Friday, June 16, 5:30-8, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. All Wilton Class of 2022 families — with students in public and private schools — are invited. Students must be accompanied by an adult. $10 per person, children under 5 admitted free. Food, music games, raffles. Bring side dish to share. Pre-register: https://christinejbelanger.wixsite.com/wilton2022.

Shred Day, Saturday, June 17, 9-noon, Bankwell, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Securely dispose of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, checks, and other personal papers. Limit of two two-foot-square boxes per person.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, June 21, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce, and SCORE of Fairfield County present Legal Issues of Social Media, the third part of the Business Law 101 series. Presenters are intellectual property attorneys Jonathan Winter and William Tennant. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfield county.org.

Night Skies, Friday, June 23, various times, Wilton Library. Mike Francis, a former lecturer at the Charles hayden Planetarium at Boston’s Museum of Science, brings his StarLab, an inflatable planetarium dome children and adults may enter to see a realistic night sky. Sessions: 10-10:45, 11-11:45, 1-1:45, 2-2:45, 3-3:45, 4-4:45. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Learn about Beekeeping, Monday, June 26, 3:30-4:30, Wilton Library. Beekeeper Mike Carey will display equipment and talk about beekeeping. Ages kindergarten and up. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, June 26, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Dorothy Lorenze will display her paintings of contemporary realism. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Music on the Hill Summer Chorus, Tuesday, June 27, 7-9 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Rehearsals start for Schubert’s Mass in E-Flat and continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through July; concert Thursday, July 27. Student singers welcome. Suggested minimum donation $40, $20 for students. Registration required: ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Business Workshop, Thursday, June 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce, and SCORE of Fairfield County present Retirement Income Planning for Small Businesses. Speaker Andy Wigzell works in asset management and retirement income strategies. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfield county.org.