Wilton Bulletin

Watch: Social hosting law, dangers of underage drinking

By HAN Network on June 7, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, June 7, with graduation season underway, CT Pulse is talking Connecticut’s social hosting law. Melissa McGarry of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drugs (TPAUD) joins us to discuss what parents and teens need to know.

Watch the interview below:

Recently, a Trumbull Police Commission member was cited for violating the state’s social hosting law.

We also discuss health and safety. In a recent case in New Canaan, a father allegedly told others not call 911 after a teen was injured at a party.

Later in the show we discuss Fairfield’s special election results, casino in East Windsor and more.

Finally, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on news and politics around the state.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post AAA: Synthetic oil outperforms conventional
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress