June 8, 2017

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer a cholesterol screening to the public on Monday, June 12, at its offices in Suite 114 of the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Wilton/Norwalk town line. The screening is by appointment only from 8:45 until noon.

The screening includes total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides and glucose, as well as blood pressure and body mass calculation. A private health counseling session with a registered nurse will be provided. The screening involves a simple, finger-stick blood test and results will be available within 10 minutes.

The cost is $30 payable by cash or check. Fasting for 12 hours prior to the test is suggested but not required.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 203-762- 8958.

