Letter: Local groups restore faith in all that is ‘good’

To the Editors:

Sunday, June 4, was a busy day for many and two organizations about which I care deeply. Being on the event committee for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and the board of the Riverbrook Regional Y (Norwalk, Wilton, Redding), I had to choose between them as their annual fund-raising events were on the same day at the same time. I chose the former as a member of the organizing committee was where I felt I was most needed.

The returns and the enthusiasm for both of them were gratifying. In a time, for me at least, wherein which I have felt interestingly deflated and unsure of the foundations I thought were guaranteed as a citizen of the United States, it has been difficult to be confident that things that were still meaningful and good. Both the VNH and the Y are fulfillments of that that is meaningful and good. Those who attended each event were generous, supportive and engaged with the respective missions and serve as good ambassadors of community involvement and caring.

None of this type of event happens without venues — The Boathouse at Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport for VNH and the incomparable Millstone Farm in Wilton for the Y. VNH celebrated the donors, sponsors and patrons as well as the staff — nursing and administrative — that provided $1 million of free service to patients in the past calendar year — everything from basic medical care to the end-of-life experience. The Y celebrated the always amazing Carol and George Bauer and the loving legacy of Al Nickel who was represented by his remarkable “girls,” Dana, Grace, and Olivia. The support provided so many in so very many ways by the Y is impossible to articulate in the limited words one can use in a letter such as this.

Suffice it to say, I am proud to be a part of each organization and appreciative of the many who sustain it. With local organizations such as these, our library, Ambler Farm, the historical society, Trackside, Wilton Commons and many others, I hope to be less anxious about things outside my immediate control. I do have the contact information for our representatives, local, regional and national, and I will trust in the system of checks and balances.

Judy Higby

Keeler’s Ridge Road, June 6