Letter: Thank you on behalf of A Better Chance Wilton

To the Editors:

It is with heartfelt appreciation and gratitude that we thank the Wilton community for supporting this year’s A Better Chance Wilton House Tour. We are pleased to report the event was an overwhelming success due to the generosity and support of so many!

We wish to thank the sponsors who helped ensure the financial success of this undertaking: Georgia and George Davala, Stacy and John Reynolds, Jennifer Anderson Design, Karen Morneau Photography, Realty Seven, Ring’s End, Titus Built, Catarina Tsang Design, The Village Market and our media sponsors: Good Morning Wilton and Wilton Magazine.

The tour would not have been possible without the generosity of seven Wilton families who were kind enough to open their homes for the benefit of ABC Wilton: Tina and Woodson Duncan along with Kari and Tim Roberts who hosted the Preview Party, Tamara and Steve Kalin, Jeanine and Kevin O’Brien, Jodi and Stephen Stanley, Maria and Damon Vocke and Robin and Simon Wardle. We would also like to thank the Congregational Church, Rick Koellmer and Koellmer Building along with Pete Kirchof, Ellen Byrne and Antonella Schmidt Design for allowing us to include the recently renovated, historic Parsonage House.

We thank the many local businesses that contributed to the success of the event, including: Blue Buffalo, The Coffee Barn, Joy Ride, Naked Greens, The Painted Cookie, Renaissance Beauty, and Sweet Pierre’s. To the florists who were kind enough to provide arrangements for each home: Annabel Green, Branch & Bloom, Damselfly Design, Earth Garden, Lemon Dahlia, and Stewart Flowers. To the restaurants who generously donated a portion of sales on the tour day: Bianco Rosso, Cactus Rose, Craft Kitchen, and Marly’s.

We cannot thank enough the volunteers who spent tireless hours working on the success of this event, particularly: JoAnn Gulbin who handled publicity, press and marketing; Catarina Tsang who designed promotional materials; Mary Caty who managed ticket sales and collection; David Smith and Eydie Sum who coordinated website and electronic communications; Callie Mellana and Jennifer Wadehra who recruited and coordinated volunteers; Dina Levi who worked through parking in coordination with the Wilton Police Department; Beth Culnane and Lauren Mirabile who approached local florists; Theresa Waldron and Dana Nickel who secured participation from local restaurants; Kim Dexter who coordinated refreshments for the Parsonage House; Katie Denious who served as a liaison with the ABC scholars, and finally all of the volunteer house captains and parking assistants who helped to ensure that the day ran smoothly.

Finally, we thank all who attended the event. It would not have been possible without your support! A Better Chance Wilton is fortunate to have the commitment of the community helping to ensure that this scholarship program can provide exceptional minority students with the opportunity to attend Wilton High School and be an integral part of our wonderful town.

With much gratitude and heartfelt appreciation,

Kelly Lash and Jeanne Robertson, Event Co-Chairs

Lynne Murphy, ABC Board House Tour Chair

Wilton, June 5